In 2022, energy investors have been largely spared from broader equity market (SPY) weakness, as US energy companies (NYSEARCA:XLE) rallied ~50% on the year, through Friday's close. However, in early trading Monday the sector led the market lower. The broad index of energy stocks (XLE) fell by over 6%, on pace for its worst trading day of the year and weakest performance since falling 9.4% on June 11th 2020.

US natural gas prices (NYSEARCA:UNG) are leading the energy commodity complex lower, with Henry Hub (NG1:COM) down 9% on the day and ~18% from highs reached late last week. Oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) were weaker Monday as well, with WTI (CL1:COM) down ~6% in early trading, as news over the weekend pointed to reduced EU / Russia oil sanctions. Conversely, seaborne thermal coal reached a recent high, trading around $380/t overnight in Asia (BTU).

Small cap energy names were hit hardest, with Laredo (LPI) down 13%, and Kosmos (KOS) down 16% in early trading, despite the latter posting solid results ahead of the market open. Large-caps were not spared, as Chevron (CVX) fell ~5% and Exxon (XOM) fell more than 6%. Year-to-date winners like Occidental (OXY) and Antero (AR) fell by double-digit percentages Monday morning. HF Sinclair (DINO) was among very few energy names up in early trading, as management beat earnings expectations Monday, and reinstated the Company's dividend.

Bears point to a confluence of weak economic indicators and a rising rising dollar as foretelling a recession and energy demand destruction. Conversely, bulls point to egregious under investment curtailing supply and leading to higher energy prices. Energy commodities in Q2 remain well above Q1 averages, suggesting record Q1 profits could be surpassed in Q2. However, the very cyclical sector is unlikely to prove immune from weakening economic data in the very near term.