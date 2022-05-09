Nuvei Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:04 PM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.32M (+41.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.