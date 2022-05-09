BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY) shares are slipping as Chinese authorities look into the firm’s factories.

The favorite electric vehicle manufacturer of Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is reportedly under investigation in China due to concerns about its factory’s emissions and the potential health problems these emissions have prompted for residents living in surrounding areas. Per the South China Morning Post, rumors have pervaded Chinese social media that the factory’s air pollution has caused nosebleeds among children in the city of Changsha.

These rumors were then forwarded to local authorities that have subsequently launched an investigation. The plant has been in the crosshairs of state regulators for much of the past year, being added to a list of companies ordered to reduce volatile organic compound pollution.

For its part, the company has called the latest rumors a “malicious fabrication” and indicated an intention to cooperate with authorities.

Shares fell 6.51% in mid-day trading on Monday.

