Endo International slumps 15%, BMO Capital cuts PT to $2
May 09, 2022 12:08 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP -19.0%) price target cut to $2 from $4 by BMO Capital Markets analyst Gary Nachman, maintains market perform rating.
- This implyies a 41% increase from last price.
- Company reported earnings and sales that topped estimates for the quarter on May 5.
- From last week, Piper Sandler cut rating to Underweight.
- Currently the stock is trading at $1.18 and has a market cap of ~$334M, YTD the stock has dropped about 69%.
- Comparative price performance against the peers and broader markets.
- Company crashed on disappointing 2Q guidance
- Sell rating on the stock by contributors who write: 'Bankruptcy seems like an increasingly likely option.'