May 09, 2022 12:08 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP -19.0%) price target cut to $2 from $4 by BMO Capital Markets analyst Gary Nachman, maintains market perform rating.
  • This implyies a 41% increase from last price.
  • Company reported earnings and sales that topped estimates for the quarter on May 5.
  • From last week, Piper Sandler cut rating to Underweight.
  • Currently the stock is trading at $1.18 and has a market cap of ~$334M, YTD the stock has dropped about 69%.
