The Brink's Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:08 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.