IAA Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:08 PM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $533.75M (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.