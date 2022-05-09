Choice Hotels Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:09 PM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+56.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.04M (+38.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.