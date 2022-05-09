TripAdvisor falls as price target lowered to $26 at Citi
May 09, 2022 12:11 PM ETTRIPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Ronald Josey lowered the firm's price target on TripAdvisor (TRIP -4.2%) to $26 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q1 results.
- The analyst looks for improving results and more clarity on the strategic direction from the newly announced CEO, Matt Goldberg.
- Since the start of 2022, TripAdvisor Group shares fell around 23%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 51%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Hold rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating also says to Hold.