Rackspace Technology Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETRXTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rackspace Technology (RXT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.45M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RXT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.