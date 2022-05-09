Ring Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETREIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ring Energy (REI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+157.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.78M (+46.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, REI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.