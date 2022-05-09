loanDepot Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:16 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-98.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $591.08M (-55.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LDI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.