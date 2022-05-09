Haemonetics Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:16 PM ETHaemonetics Corporation (HAE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.11M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.