CEVA Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:18 PM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+1600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.7M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CEVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.