Reynolds Consumer Products Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:19 PM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.65M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REYN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.