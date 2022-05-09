Reata Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:20 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.96 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55M (+64.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RETA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.