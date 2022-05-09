PAR Technology Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (-35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.66M (+37.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.