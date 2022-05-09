Halozyme Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+32.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.25M (+44.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HALO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.