Magnolia Oil & Gas Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:21 PM ETMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+144.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $374.63M (+80.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.