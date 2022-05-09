Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.75M (+41.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.