LCI Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:23 PM ETLCI Industries (LCII)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LCI (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.99 (+70.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+40.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LCII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.