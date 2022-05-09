Pixelworks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETPixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.5M (+77.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PXLW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.