ANI Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:23 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-91.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.03M (+19.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANIP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.