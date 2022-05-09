AFC Gamma Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:24 PM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.19M (+244.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AFCG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.