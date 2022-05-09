Tidewater Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:25 PM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.8M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.