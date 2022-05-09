Ventyx Biosciences initiated at outperform at Credit Suisse on immune system candidates

May 09, 2022 12:30 PM ETVentyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Credit Suisse has initiated Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) with an outperform rating citing the company's Tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor VTX958 as positioned to become the best in class.
  • The firm has a $53 price target on shares (~224% return based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Taigo Fauth said that TYK2s can address conditions with a more than $45B potential. VYX958 is in phase 1 for psoriasis, psoriatric arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
  • He added the candidate could grow the overall total addressable market for the class compared to other competitors.
  • Fauth also highlighted the selective S1P1R modulator VTX002, in phase 2 for ulcerative colitis as the class is de-risked.
  • He added that the company could draw strategic interest in the future.
