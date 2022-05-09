TransDigm Group FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:28 PM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.69 (+43.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.