II-VI FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:29 PM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $804.79M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IIVI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.