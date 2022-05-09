Sysco FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:29 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.94B (+35.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.