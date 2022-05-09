Sysco FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview

May 09, 2022 12:29 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.94B (+35.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.