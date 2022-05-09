Cerence FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:30 PM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-50.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.59M (-14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.