Wedbush further cuts PT on Shopify stock to $538, maintains outperform rating
May 09, 2022 12:30 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) plunges after Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian further trimmed the price target on the stock to $538 from $630 and maintains an outperform rating followed by Q1 earnings miss on Thursday, May 5.
- The company's GMV of 16% also fell short of consensus of 21%.
- On May 4, 2022, Wedbush lowered the firm's price target to $630 from $937 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results.
- Following Q1 earnings miss several other analysts lowered the price target on the stock.
- Citing weakening e-commerce trend and increasingly macro/inflation outlook, Citi lowered the price target on the stock to $432 from $534, Mizuho cut the target by 50% to $400 from $800, Deutsche Bank trimmed the target to $500 from $550, Baird lowered the price target to $630 from $1000 and Jefferies squeezed the target to $550 from $1,350.
- In the span of 3 trading days, the stock has plunged around 21%.
- On Thursday, the company also announced acquisition of Deliverr , a company that already offers logistics and fulfillment services to merchants across platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Etsy in a deal value of $2.1B.
- SHOP gets a Strong Sell rating from SA Quant rating system whereas Wall Street Analysts rates Buy.