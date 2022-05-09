Wedbush further cuts PT on Shopify stock to $538, maintains outperform rating

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) plunges after Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian further trimmed the price target on the stock to $538 from $630 and maintains an outperform rating followed by Q1 earnings miss on Thursday, May 5.
  • The company's GMV of 16% also fell short of consensus of 21%.
  • On May 4, 2022, Wedbush lowered the firm's price target to $630 from $937 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results.
  • Following Q1 earnings miss several other analysts lowered the price target on the stock.
  • Citing weakening e-commerce trend and increasingly macro/inflation outlook, Citi lowered the price target on the stock to $432 from $534, Mizuho cut the target by 50% to $400 from $800, Deutsche Bank trimmed the target to $500 from $550, Baird lowered the price target to $630 from $1000 and Jefferies squeezed the target to $550 from $1,350.
  • In the span of 3 trading days, the stock has plunged around 21%.
  • On Thursday, the company also announced acquisition of Deliverr , a company that already offers logistics and fulfillment services to merchants across platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Etsy in a deal value of $2.1B.
  • SHOP gets a Strong Sell rating from SA Quant rating system whereas Wall Street Analysts rates Buy.
