Intercontinental Exchange launches nature-based carbon credit futures
May 09, 2022 12:30 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)SHEL, CVXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) launched on Monday its first Nature-Based Solutions ("NBS") carbon credit futures contract.
- Each NBS futures contract is equal to 1,000 carbon credits, where each credit is equal to the removal or reduction of one metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions achieved by projects that preserve and maintain natural ecosystems. ICE has listed NBS future expiries in December 2022, December 2023, and December 2024.
- The NBS future, which trades under the contract code NBT, physically delivers Verified Carbon Unit credits verified under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use Projects with Climate, Community and Biodiversity Certification, with vintages from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2020.
- Participants supporting the contract include Chevron's (CVX) Chevron Products Company, EDF Trading, a Parkland Fuel subsidiary, the Macquarie Group, Shell (SHEL), Trafigura, Vertree Partners, and Vitol.
- In March, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) agreed to sell 400K metric tons of emissions-offsetting carbon removal credits to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY).
- Previously (March 28), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) launched Renewable Volume Obligation futures