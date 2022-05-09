Blue Water Vaccines rallies 25% as broader market sinks

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock rallied 25% midday Monday as the broader market marched into negative territory.

Shares of the vaccine maker opened at $3.70 and hit a high of $5 in late morning trading. The shares recently changed hands at $4.71, up 25%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.

BWV shares have been highly volatile since their market debut on Feb. 18, which saw its stock soar nearly 540%. The company offered 2.2M shares priced at $9 per share to raise around $20M.

The stock tumbled 33% last Wednesday following news that it selling stockholders intended to offer up to 2.34M shares.