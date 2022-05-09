Blue Water Vaccines rallies 25% as broader market sinks

May 09, 2022 12:30 PM ETBWVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock rallied 25% midday Monday as the broader market marched into negative territory.

Shares of the vaccine maker opened at $3.70 and hit a high of $5 in late morning trading. The shares recently changed hands at $4.71, up 25%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.

BWV shares have been highly volatile since their market debut on Feb. 18, which saw its stock soar nearly 540%. The company offered 2.2M shares priced at $9 per share to raise around $20M.

The stock tumbled 33% last Wednesday following news that it selling stockholders intended to offer up to 2.34M shares.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.