Purple Innovation Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 (-305.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.12M (-30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRPL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.