Even as macro concerns drove the major averages lower again in Monday's intraday action, earnings news remained a key catalyst for a handful of individual stocks. That list included Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), which lost more than a fifth of its value after the meltdown in the crypto market led the firm to post a quarterly loss of more than $100M.

Meanwhile, BioNTech (BNTX) moved in the opposite direction on earnings. Better-than-expected revenues inspired an intraday rally.

In other news, Arvinas (ARVN) dropped on an analyst downgrade and Southwest Gas (SWX) rose after reaching a deal with activist investor Carl Icahn.

Decliners

Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) dropped nearly 21% in midday trading, dragged down by quarterly results that showed that the company swung to a sizable loss in Q1. The cryptocurrency management and trading firm revealed a quarterly loss of nearly $111.7M, compared to a profit of $858M last year.

The firm noted that the losses in the crypto market led to the red ink. In addition, Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz warned that crypto will remain "volatile and difficult" in the near future.

Arvinas (ARVN) also posted a midday decline, falling in the wake of an analyst's downgrade. Wedbush cut its rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing mounting challenges for its developmental breast cancer treatment ARV-471.

The move followed failures for similar treatments from Sanofi and Roche. ARVN dropped 17% on the news.

Gainers

The release of financial figures gave a lift to BioNTech (BNTX). The COVID vaccine maker topped expectations with revenues that jumped more than 200% from last year.

The company attributed the results to increased order volume spurred in late 2021 by the emergence of the Omicron variant. Bolstered by the earnings news, shares rose 6% in intraday action.

Elsewhere, Southwest Gas (SWX) showed intraday strength as well, prompted by news it has reached a settlement with outspoken investor Carl Icahn. Under the deal, Icahn will name up to four directors and SWX will replace CEO John Hester.

Spurred higher by the deal with the well-known activist investor, SWX advanced almost 5%.

