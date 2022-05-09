Synchronoss Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETSynchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+109.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.58M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNCR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.