Array Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETArray Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-136.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265.55M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARRY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.