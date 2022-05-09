Bausch Health Companies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:33 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.