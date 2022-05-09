Callaway Golf Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+56.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.