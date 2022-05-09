Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:34 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.41 (+30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $760.34M (+24427.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.