Globus Medical Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.88M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GMED has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.