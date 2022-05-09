BRDS, FRGE and SLNG among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) +79%.
- Points.com (PCOM) +43%.
- Society Pass (SOPA) +43%.
- ServiceSource International (SREV) +42%.
- Better Therapeutics (BTTX) +32%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) +22%.
- Decisionpoint Systems (OTCPK:DPSI) +20%.
- TreeHouse Foods (THS) +18%.
- Cyngn (CYN) +16%.
- Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) +15%.
- Losers: Party City Holdco (PRTY) -56%.
- TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) -28%.
- Sidus Space (SIDU) -27%.
- ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) -26%.
- Akanda (AKAN) -26%.
- Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) -25%.
- MarketWise (MKTW) -22%.
- Charge Enterprises (CRGE) -22%.
- Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) -22%.
- Bird Global (BRDS) -21%.