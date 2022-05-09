BRDS, FRGE and SLNG among mid-day movers

May 09, 2022 12:37 PM ETCRGE, FRGE, CYN, SLNG, AKAN, BRDSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) +79%.
  • Points.com (PCOM) +43%.
  • Society Pass (SOPA) +43%.
  • ServiceSource International (SREV) +42%.
  • Better Therapeutics (BTTX) +32%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) +22%.
  • Decisionpoint Systems (OTCPK:DPSI) +20%.
  • TreeHouse Foods (THS) +18%.
  • Cyngn (CYN) +16%.
  • Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) +15%.
  • Losers: Party City Holdco (PRTY) -56%.
  • TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) -28%.
  • Sidus Space (SIDU) -27%.
  • ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) -26%.
  • Akanda (AKAN) -26%.
  • Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) -25%.
  • MarketWise (MKTW) -22%.
  • Charge Enterprises (CRGE) -22%.
  • Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) -22%.
  • Bird Global (BRDS) -21%.
