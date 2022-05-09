iHeartMedia stock extends losses from Friday; JPMorgan cuts rating on Q1 results

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock has fallen 10.9% to $12.49 in Monday mid-day trading, extending its losses from the previous session, as JPMorgan downgraded the U.S. radio and broadcasting company to neutral from overweight on its Q1 2022 results.

On May 5th after hours, IHRT reported Q1 consolidated adj. EBITDA of $145M and revenue of $843.46M, which beat estimates by $4.04M. The company guided Q2 consolidated revenue to increase by about 10%-14% Y/Y and consolidated adj. EBITDA to be $225M-$245M.

However, the company's Q1 free cash flow was negative $75M, while its cash flow from operating activities was negative $52M.

IHRT stock fell 12.5% on Friday, May 6th.

On Monday, JPMorgan analyst Sebastiano Petti downgraded IHRT to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $19 from $28.

Petti said that while the company's sales trends have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, elevated costs to support this growth is weighing on EBITDA and free cash flow, which will delay potential capital returns.

"As a reminder, Q1 has historically been our lowest free cash flow quarter for the year due to seasonally low revenues and the payout of annual cash bonuses. So as expected, our Q1 free cash flow was impacted by our over target bonus and other variable compensation payments earned by the company's employees," said IHRT CFO Richard Bressler on the earnings conference call.

Bressler added that the negative Q1 free cash flow was anticipated, and that the company expects to generate positive free cash flow in each quarter moving forward in 2022.