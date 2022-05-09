Hecla Mining Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:38 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.09M (-11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.