Granite Point Mortgage Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-92.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.5M (-22.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GPMT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.