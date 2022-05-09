Yellow Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (+67.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YELL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.