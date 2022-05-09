Switch Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.82M (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWCH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.