Arlo Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.42M (+37.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.