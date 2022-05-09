The RealReal Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $136.35M (+38.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REAL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.