Ichor Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.08M (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICHR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.