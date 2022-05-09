Builders FirstSource Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:45 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+83.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.69B (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.